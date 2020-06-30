Connie Herbert Ellwood Selby, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Herbert Ellwood Selby, 88, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born November 25, 1931, in Athens, Ohio the daughter of William Henry and Dorothea Jones Herbert.

She was a graduate of Athens High school, in Athens, Ohio. She attended Ohio University, where she was a member of the Chio Omega sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing (cum laude) and a Master’s Degree in Interpersonal Communications and served for years as assistant editor, Ohio University Medical Newsletter. She was also a RN diploma graduate, Kaiser Hospital, Oakland, California with an award for scholastic proficiency and all-around excellence. She received a Psychiatric Nursing Certification, 1997 and Thanatology Certification, 1998, Mount Ida College, Newton, Massachusetts.

She was Associate Director of Nurses, Harding Hospital, Worthington, Ohio, 1989-1996 and director of Behavioral Health, Newport, Rhode Island, 1996-2000, where she developed a hospital-wide bereavement program.

She was a member of chiomega Alumni of Youngstown, Ohio, The American Nurses Association and a member of the Ohio Medical Corporation.

She sang in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church choir and was a Dominican Associate.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Fred) Kerr of Conifer, Colorado, Patrick (Denise) Ellwood of, Orinda, California, Mary Catherine (Nestor) Stychno of Deerfield, Florida, Marianne (Howard) Davis of Worthington, Ohio, Christina (Paul) Lindstrom of Alameda, California, Diane (David) Canepari of Middletown, Rhode Island, Richell Ellwood of Moon Township, Pennsylvania and Bill (Michael) Ellwood of Niles, Ohio; her grandchildren, Taylor, Haldon and Sorren Lindstrom, Mrlissa, Ashley, Amber, Brianna and Emily Ellwood, Jake and Sophia Canepari and Ronnie Ellwood and a sister, Carolyn Herbert Smith, Jacksonville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, William Henry Herbert; parents and her former husband, Richard Ellwood.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Wednesday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home following visitation.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Connie’s name to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 3532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484 or a charity of your choice.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Connie's family.

