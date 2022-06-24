LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colette Sergi, 79, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.

Colette was born April 3, 1943, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of John A. and Katherine Hlas.

She was a 1961 graduate of Warren St. Mary’s High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Colette was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles where she was part of the Bereavement Society at the Church and the Rosary Club.

She enjoyed traveling and gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Colette will be missed by her children Vincent (Molly) Sergi of Girard, Annmarie (Tim) Crish of Niles, Michael (Kristinn) Sergi of Howland, six grandchildren Jessica Crish, Isabella Sergi, Ambrose, Asa, Anderson and Aurora Sergi; a brother Philip Hlas of Cuyahoga Falls; a sister Norma (Frank) Conti of Warren; three sisters-in-law Cynthia Hlas of Howland, Marion Vigorito of Warren and Joni (James) Anderson of El Paso, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph A. Sergi whom she married April 28, 1963, and passed away November 22, 2018; and a brother David J. Hlas.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Colette Monday, June 27, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 381 Robbins Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446. Everyone is to meet at the Church on Tuesday.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Colette’s name to John F. Kennedy High School 2550 Central Pkwy Ave. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484 or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 381 Robbins Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

