NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Franklin “Buster” Dobbins, 75, of Niles passed away on Thursday afternoon, December 14, 2023 at his home in Niles.

Buster was born on December 10, 1948 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert and Jennie (Bowser) Dobbins.

While in high school, Buster was drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was awarded an honorable discharge for his service.

Upon returning home, Buster worked at General Motors in Lordstown for 35 years, retiring in 2006.

Outside of work, Buster was always hands on and working on something. Whether it was a car, home improvement projects or yardwork, Buster took pride in his work. He would drop anything in a heartbeat to help someone fix something.

Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and he will be deeply missed.

Buster will always be remembered by his wife of 51 years, Enes (Morgan) Dobbins of Niles; children, Frank (Tabitha) Dobbins of Lordstown, Rosemary (David) McClimans of Niles and Ryan ( Danielle) Morgan of Niles; grandchildren, Ashley (Cody) Griffin, Nicholas (Keeley) Dobbins, Daren McClimans and Sammy Noll; great-grandchildren, Owen Goshorn, Cayden Griffin and Cannon Griffin; siblings, Norma (Mike) Plavi of Nemacolin, Pennsylvania and Robert (Wendy) Dobbins of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Ray Morgan, Gabe (Karen) Morgan and Glen (Rana) Morgan; sister-in-law, Brenda Godiciu and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Buster was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Rogozinski, Karen Sweeny, Jeff Dobbins and Margaret Thomas and brothers-in-law, Richard Glen Morgan and Gary Godiciu.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Buster on Monday evening, December 18, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Additional calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with a service starting at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

