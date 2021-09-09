Clara F. Hagan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara F. Hagan, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Gillette Nursing Home.

Clara was born March 4, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Stephen M., Sr. and Mary (Pavlik) Futey.

Clara was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She previously worked at Packard Electric and Warren City Schools in the cafeteria.

Clara was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Parish (St. Cyril & Methodist Catholic Church site) in Warren, where she was a greeter and belonged to the St. Pius X Altar & Rosary Society and the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary as a volunteer.

Clara enjoyed traveling, reading and especially spending time with her family.

Clara is survived by her two children, Dr. Neil B. Hagan of Champion and Colleen (Charles) Zallow of Howland; three grandchildren, Corey E. Zallow of Niles, Carl E. Zallow of Cortland and Chad E. Zallow of Howland and four great-grandchildren.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Richard “Neil” Hagan, whom she married November 10, 1956 and passed away January 31, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Jankoski; three brothers, John, Steve and Joseph Futey and four sisters, Agnes, Mary, and Anna Futey and Margaret Nolfi.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. Cyril & Methodist Catholic Church site) with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clara’s name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

To send flowers to Clara’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.