Clara E. Racz, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara E. Racz, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence following a long battle with cancer.

Clara was born May 3, 1935 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of Alphonso and Sarah (DeMarco) Marchio.

Clara married the love of her life Steven Racz on August 11, 1956 and shared 63 years of marriage together.

Clara was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was involved in her school’s class reunion committee.

She was employed as a Personnel Manager for Montgomery Wards until they closed and then Maxwell’s Department Store in the Village Plaza.

Clara was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles, Ohio.

Clara loved to go to garage sales to find those spectacular deals every Friday, she enjoyed baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Clara is survived by her husband, Steve; a daughter, Deborah Racz of Niles; two sons, Steven (Sunday) Racz of Howland and Richard Racz of Niles; two grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) Racz and Amanda (Brent) Prox; a great-grandchild, Sophia Racz all of Cortland and a sister, Frances Hanson of New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Guido, Ralph, Frank, Luciano Marchio, Mary Lapolla and Rita Tura.

We wish to thank Southern Care Hospice of Austintown, especially Breanna and Liz.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church with Rev. Korda officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515 or to St. Stephen Restoration Fund, 129 W. Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 10, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.