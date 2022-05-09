WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chrysoula T. Theofilos, 95 formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home while surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on January 15, 1927, in Warren, Ohio as the only daughter to Gust and Jennie

(Manemanus) Trahanis.



She married the love of her life, Tykie Theofilos on June 25, 1950. Their life was filled with

many blessings, family members and friends.

Chrysoula is survived by her three sons, Dino (Angeline), Georgio (Maria) and Yanni Theofilos, her four grandchildren, Peter (Britni), George (Barbara), Tykie and James Theofilos and four great-grandchildren, Conner, Hannah, Andrew and Morgan Theofilos. Tykie and Chrysoula traveled the world throughout their marriage, but always found time for family and friends.



Chrysoula is preceded in death by her husband Tykie Theofilos in 2017.



Chrysoula worked tirelessly to benefit the Philoptochos, (a Greek Orthodox church ladies’

philanthropic organization) benefiting the poor and needy people of local communities.



As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother she led her family with her strong,

witty and humorous way leaving many great memories with her all who came across her path.



Visitation will be at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 Lockwood Ridge Road,

Sarasota, Florida, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022 with the Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m.



Second visitation showing will be 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday May 12 at Saint Demetrios Greek

Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio followed by funeral services and burial at

Oakwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Demetrios

Philoptochos Society, 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio, 44481.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

