WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 peacefully at the Hospice House surrounded by his family after a short illness.

He was born in 1933 in Chios, Greece, the son of the late Michael and Eugenia Kreatsoulas.

He attended technical school and served as a first engineer with the Greek Merchant Marine ships for five years, traveling the world. He delighted his family with his travel stories. He also served in the Greek Royal Navy for two years.

He retired from Van Huffel Tube as a tow motor operator after 25 years.

He met and immediately fell in love with his wife, Maria and was married within a month. They celebrated 61 years prior to her death.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and the Chios Society and devoted his life to God and his family.

Sunday meal gatherings and caring for his family, especially his grandchildren, were his priority. He will be remembered for his strong Orthodox faith, his love of family, his generosity, his cooking and baking and his contagious smile. He was a master garderner and handyman.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Maria) Kreatsoulas and Dr. Nicholas (Debbie) Kreatsoulas and a daughter, Helen (Scott) Morgan. He was so proud of all the academic and athletic achievements of his grandchildren, Dr. Michael (Melissa), Jacob, Dr. Daniel (Dr. Amethyst), David, Nicolette and Juliana Kreatsoulas and Dr. Christopher (Kayla) and Dr. Andrew Morgan, along with his four great-grandchildren, Luke and Elle Morgan, Dean and Callie Kreatsoulas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Pantelis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, December 15 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion service taking place, at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

Additional calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481, where a funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Monetary donations may be in Chris’s name to Fr. Costas Community Outreach Program, c/o St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

