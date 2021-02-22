Christine Helen Flaviani, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine (Dovidio) Flaviani, 82, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center

Christine was born on June 3, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dominic and Jane (Forte) Dovidio.

Christine and her husband, Joseph, were married at Christ Our King Church on October 13, 1956. They were married 60 years before Joseph’s passing on November 9, 2016.

Christine was a 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Kent State Branch University.

She worked as an elementary school secretary at Elm Road and Lincoln Schools. She was a frequent substitute in years after retiring.

Mrs. Flaviani was a member of the altar and Rosary Society at Blessed Sacrament and Christ Our King Catholic Parishes.

She was an active Bingo helper, prayer chain member, Ohio Reads Program member and helped with activities at Elm Road, Lincoln and Garfield Schools. Christine was a member of the Warren Italian American Festival Committee and was, at one time, the head of the cookie tent and making cookies. She was on the Thursday morning bowling team and the Machine Bowling League of the Knights of Columbus 4484. She enjoyed reading and camping at their campsite in the summers. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Christine is survived by her children, Joseph (Laurie) Flaviani, Jr. of North Carolina, Dominic A. Flaviani of Warren and Janet (Michael) Yaksic of Warren; grandchildren, Curtis (Gabriella) Flaviani, Adam Yaksic, Kelly (Matthew) Burgess, Erica (Sami) Hussaini and Heather Kos and great-grandchildren, Amelia Burgess, Zoe and Samantha Hussaini, Elijah, Leo and Anthony Flaviani and Peyton Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Flaviani; her daughter, Diane Flaviani; brother, Chester Dovidio and sister, Ann Discerni.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Christine from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be mandated

A private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Christine’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

