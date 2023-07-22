BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine D. Gialousis, 58, of Berlin Center passed away on Thursday morning, July 20, 2023 at her residence surrounded by the loving family members to whom she had given so much love her entire life.

Christine was born on December 12, 1964 in Lake Milton, Ohio, a daughter of William B., Sr. and Mary (Auld) Locke.

After graduating in 1982 from Jackson Milton High School, she obtained a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She worked as a radiology technician, then earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

She was brilliant and had a passion for passing on what she knew. She taught radiology at Kent State University and most recently was the Program Director of Cleveland Clinic’s Mercy Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Canton. Christine’s passion about her work, about education and most of all, her students was evident in her words and her actions. She taught them skills and compassion. They were her students, each one a person, not a number and a grade.

When not working or teaching students, Christine enjoyed baking, RV camping (where she was, for the safety of others, kept from behind the wheel of the RV!), boating, and spending time with the joy of her life, her grandson Matthew. Christine loved board games, reading (especially Stephen King novels), and her Cleveland Browns. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family, and those who are left with holes in their hearts by her passing will deeply miss her.

Christine leaves her smile and her caring ways to be remembered by her husband of 32 years, Emanuel Gialousis of Berlin Center; her son, Brandon (Rochelle) Gialousis of Howland; her grandson, Matthew Emanuel Gialousis; her sisters, Mary Pat (John) Juhasz of North Jackson, Linda (Timothy) Miller of Mineral Ridge and Florence Telesz of Butler, PA; her mother-in-law, Caliope Gialousis; father-in-law, Michael Gialousis; her brothers-in-law, Leo (Kim) Gialousis, George Gialousis and Tony (Heather) Gialousis; her sisters-in-law, Maria (Janice) Gialousis and Lynn Rhodes and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Christine was preceded in death by her brother, William B. Locke Jr, and her parents, William B. Sr. and Mary (Auld) Locke.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Christine on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE., Warren, Ohio.

Additional calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. – 12 Noon at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St NE, Warren, Ohio. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 12 Noon, and interment will take place in Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

