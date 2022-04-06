YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Marie Jesionek Wagner, 57 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away surrounded by loved ones early on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 after a prolonged illness.

Chriss was born September 24, 1964 to John and Martha Jesionek in Warren Ohio and was the youngest of their four children. Her siblings were Sandra, Paul and Michael Jesionek, all of whom she loved dearly.

She went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in both Criminal Justice and Psychology from YSU, however, Chriss found her true calling as a nurse, for which she earned her RN certification from St. Margaret School of Nursing. A dedicated caretaker and healer, she spent 25 years of her life in that profession.

Chriss married and eventually divorced, Michael Wagner and went on to have two children, Mykaela and Nathan.

Chriss was an unwavering supporter and defender of her children and often took pride in her fierce protection of them.

She also found profound joy in her romantic relationship with Kevin Winebold, with whom she spent the last years of her life.

Chriss was a lover of music, theatre, animals and Ancient Egypt. She was a wholly unique and exceptional individual and her loss will be sorely felt by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death, by many beloved family and friends, including her father, John and her brother, Michael.

Services for Chriss will be held Friday, April 8 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. Viewing will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., with service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal rescue of your choice in her name.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.