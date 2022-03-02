WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christ G. “Chris” Tambures, 64, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Chris was born October 21, 1957, in Alea Argolidos, Greece, the son of George and Penelope Tambures.

He came to Warren in 1965.

He was a 1977 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was co-owner with his wife and children of Vasilios Restaurant in Cortland for 40 years. He had a variety of jobs when he first came from Greece.

Chis was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed Greek music, hunting, fishing, dancing and the village in Greece but Vasilios was his heart and soul.

Chris is survived by his wife, whom he loved and adored, Demetra Tambures, whom he married June 27, 1982; three sons, George, Kris, and Paul (Erika Aulizia) Tambures; a brother, Bill (Michela) Tambures and two nephews, Anthony Tambures and George Tambures.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481, with Fr. Constantine Valantosis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chris’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

