WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris B. Kotsatos, 79, formerly of Warren passed into the arms of our loving Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022, surrounded by family.

Chris was born on the Greek Island of Chios on November 30, 1942, to Vasilios and Theodora Kotsatos.

Chris emigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1956 settling in Warren, Ohio.

Chris graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Having served in the U.S. Army, he was awarded an honorable discharge for his service.

Upon returning home he was employed at GM Lordstown Plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

Chris wed the love of his life, Irene Bournias and they left Ohio for Rockville, Maryland where he and his three brothers operated the Athenian Plaka Restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland.

Upon retiring in 2005 they moved to Clearwater, Florida.

He treasured his Greek heritage and became a fixture in Clearwater’s Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

His cornerstone in life were his family, his faith, his friends and his cherished Greek music.

He is survived by his loving wife, Irene; his son, Terry (Kellicia) and daughter, Deena Kotsatos Szakacs; his treasured grandchildren, Nadia, Gita, Kaia and Ava; his sister, Maria Kefalas (John); brothers, Modesto (Maria), Pete (Donna) and Mark (Erifili) and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.

Chris is predeceased by his parents and his brothers, George and Michael.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Chris Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481, with service at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis and Fr. Demetri Constantine officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Chris’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481 or to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 409 Old Coachman Road, Clearwater, FL 33765.

