WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl J. Kratzer, 72, formally of Warren, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

She was born May 25, 1949, in Lima, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gene and Alice Nelson.

She was a lifelong homemaker and the former president, treasurer and chairman of the board of Bella Women’s Center in Warren, Ohio.

Cheryl was also a member of Believer’s Church. She had a strong faith and enjoyed sharing God’s love with family and friends. Cheryl welcomed all with open arms, especially expecting mothers, where she touched the lives of thousands. Her generous and loving nature was apparent to everyone who knew her.

Cheryl is survived by three children, Sean N. Kratzer and his wife Jodi of Austintown, Ohio; Eric M. Kratzer and his wife Michelle of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Janel R. DiPasqua and her husband Jason of Poland, Ohio. Cheryl has two loving sisters, Mel Sidder and her husband Mike of Bellefontaine, Ohio and Jan Hardesty and her husband Bob of Lakeview, Ohio. Cheryl is survived by her ten grandchildren, Gabriella Kratzer, Angelica Kratzer, Julianna Kratzer, Sean Jr. Kratzer, Isabella DiPasqua, Nicholas DiPasqua, Troy Kratzer, Michael Kratzer, Brandon Klem and Brady Klem and one great-granddaughter Lilianna Sheiha. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The visitation is from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17,2022, and from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18 at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, also at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Reverend Charles Kindle will be officiating. The burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bella Women’s Center, 1192 North Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.