SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Ann Rockar, 62, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born May 31, 1959, in Warren, the daughter of Lewis and Catherine Pagesh Mines.

She was a 1977 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Ohio State University for a year before getting her paramedic training in Akron.

She was employed for a number of years as a paramedic in Warren and later as paramedic and instructor of emergency medicine in Brevard County, Florida.

Charlotte was outgoing, outspoken, adventurous, caring and funny. She was the first to offer help when anything was needed and always lightened the mood with a joke and her contagious laugh. She loved getting silly, especially with spur-of-the-moment makeshift costumes and she threw the best Halloween parties. Holidays in general were important to her and her house was always decked out for fall and Christmas.

She was adept at a wide range of hobbies, from sleight-of-hand magic to crafting miniature scenes to pen palling. She adored her pets and enjoyed singing in the church choir. The past two years, she lived for her grandson Phillip. Charlotte will be dearly missed by many.

Survivors include her mother; her daughter, Sarah Rockar; one grandson; siblings, Christine Mines, Martin Mines, Tracey Ronzi and Kirk Mines and many nieces and nephews.

She is buried in Crown Hill Cemetery, Vienna.

Arrangements were handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

