Charlotte A. (Sabino) Howell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte A. (Sabino) Howell, 65, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland after a short illness with cancer, with her family by side.

She was born November 29, 1953, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the Anthony A. and Betty Ann Sabino.

She was a 1971 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She retired from Warren City Schools as an aide for various schools in the city.

Charlotte was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren, and belonged to the Warren Italian Festival Committee.

She enjoyed baking, family, cooking, bingo and was an avid sports fan.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Ann Bednarik of Warren; a daughter, Staci (Bill) Brindle of Howland; a son, Anthony H. Howell of Warren; four grandchildren, Taleigh (Joshua) Elias, Ean Keene, Darren Brindle and Trevan Brindle and a brother, Duane Sabino of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her father and a brother, Gary Sabino.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Wednesday, November 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Jonathan Cholcher officiating.

Burial will be in Pine view Cemetery in Warren.

Material contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & son Funeral Home.

