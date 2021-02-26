Charles “Schoolboy” Hutchinson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Schoolboy” Hutchinson, 87, of Niles passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Charles was born on August 2, 1933 in Ridgeway, South Carolina.

He served his country as Private First Class in the United States Army.

Charles was a steel worker for many years.

Charles leaves behind his son, Daryl (Emma) Hutchinson, daughter, Gina Morgan, brother, Johnny Hutchinson and sister, Margaret Jarrell-Peace.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Schoolboy” Hutchinson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.