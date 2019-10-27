Charles L. Adgate, Sr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Adgate, Sr., 89, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born January 31, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late David and Agnes (Cuningham) Adgate.

He was a 1949 graduate of Howland High School.

Charles retired in December 2018 as owner and operator of Charles Adgate Florist, on Niles Cortland Road, after 57 years. He started his business in Kinsman in 1961 and Howland in 1990.

Charles was a member of the Howland Community Church, past master of Old Erie Lodge #3 F&AM, Ali Baba Grotto, White Shrine, American Legion Post 700 and the VFW.

He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He served our Country in United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He is survived by his son, Charles L. (Dawn) Adgate, Jr., of Howland; a daughter, Cindy (Michael) Strang New River, Arizona and six grandchildren, Jordan (Caleb Becker) Adgate, Emma Adgate, Haylee Adgate, Paige (Todd Vorsanger) Strang, Meghan (Ben Yokley) Strang and Michael Strang.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Adgate; three brothers, Bill, Dick and Herb Adgate and a sister, Katherine McFall.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5:00 -to 7:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A military service will be Thursday, October 31, at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Erica Brown of Howland Community Church.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrot Road, Poland, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Charles’s family.