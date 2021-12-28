NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Carone, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Charles J. was born March 3, 1954, in Warren, Ohio the son of Joseph A. and Patricia (Patterson) Carone.

Charles was a proud 1972 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where he played defensive back and running back, on the 1971 Warren G. Harding State Championship team.

He retired as a senior operating technician in the Met department, from RG Steel, after 39 plus years of service.

Charles was of the Catholic Faith.

He never met a stranger and valued his friendships. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Avalon Lakes Golf & Country Club. While playing in various leagues and golf courses, he was proud of his many hole-in-ones and time with friends on the course.

Charles will be missed by his beloved wife, Kim Carone of 43 years, whom he married November 11, 1978; two loving daughters, Kristen (Rick) Maybee of Warren and Ashlee (Shawn) Rappach of Warrenton, Virginia; four precious grandchildren, Alexis, Bradyn, Chase and Kyle; a nephew, Adam Carone and twin nieces, Maggie and Melissa Carone.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Joseph T. Carone.

A private service will be held on Tuesday at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the family.

Additionally, please send condolences and or a memory of Chuck via email to 2caronesisters@gmail.com as he will be honored in a private service for family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.