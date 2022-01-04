CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles F. James, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on December 9, 1936, the son of the late William James and Anna (Dade) James.

He was raised in Warren and Leavittsburg and graduated from Leavittsburg High School where he ran track and cross country, followed by being a varsity letterman in the same sports at the University of Pittsburgh. Chuck has been in cancer clinical trials at the Ohio State University- James Cancer Hospital for a number of years to aid in finding a cure for cancer.

Chuck was a member of North Mar Church, having served as a Governing Board Member.

Chuck also served on the District Committee of the Boy Scouts of America, receiving the District Award of Merit. He was a member of the Ashtabula Yacht Club and docked his boat there.

Chuck worked at Republic Steel, Packard Electric and Therm-O-Link.

Chuck was an avid fisherman on Lake Erie for 30 years aboard his boat “Visitation” with many friends and family. He was an avid deer, turkey and small game hunter and was a taxidermist for 20 years.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Judy of 63 years marriage; also three sons, Donald (Diana), David (Carol) and Dr. Douglas (Valarie) and a daughter, Deborah (Scott) Shallenberger; plus seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. He also has a sister, Sue (Wayne) Leiby of Pennsylvania and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, December 5, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, with Pastor Myron Daum. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:00 a.m. – Noon. Current CDC Guidelines for Covid will be followed.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to North-Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484 or the Ohio State University, James Medical Center, 660 Ackerman Road, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112.

