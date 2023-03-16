WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles F. “Chas” Steiner, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at his home in Warren, with his family by his side.

Charles was born on April 6, 1937 in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of Charles F. Jr. and Helen (Porter) Steiner.

Charles came to Warren with his family in 1947 and was a proud 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

After High School, Charles served in the United States Army until 1957, earning an honorable discharge.

In 1958, Charles married the love of his life, Rosemaria Kitakis. Together, they shared 58 years of marriage until Rosemaria’s passing in 2016.

Charles began his career working for VanHuffel Tube and the Trumble Plumbing Supply Company. Then, from 1966 until his retirement in 1992, he worked at the General Motors Assembly Plant, retiring as a scheduling clerk.

Besides his work, Charles was an avid football fan. He regularly cheered on THE Ohio State buckeyes and enjoyed College Football, however he always remained loyal to the Panthers of Warren G. Harding High School. Most of all, Charles cherished the time he spent with his family and he will be deeply missed.

Charles will always be remembered by his children; Sophie (Richard) Christie of Racine Wisconsin, Kyle (Aida) Steiner of Campbell, Ohio and Karen (Joseph) Carillio of Warren; four grandchildren Nicholas (Erin) Jordan, Kyle, Jr. (Carrie) Steiner, Victoria (Andre) Smith and Gianna Carillio; six great-grandchildren Olivia and Dominic Jordan and Atalya Steiner and Avaa, Alivia and Amari Smith; brothers, Bill and Jim Steiner; sister, Shirley (Carl) Finke of Erie, Pennsylvania and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemaria (Kitakis) Steiner.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Charles Monday, March 20, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Funeral Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. with Military Honors.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Steiner family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles F. “Chas” Steiner, please visit our floral store.