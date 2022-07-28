WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Corky” Kline Jr., 74, of Warren passed away Saturday afternoon, June 25, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren

Corky was born on May 13, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Charles, Sr. and Evelyn (Balch) Kline, and was a lifelong area resident.

Corky was a 1967 graduate of Howland High School and went on to attend both Valley Forge Military College and Youngstown State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree.

Corky was formerly the President of his parents’ company, Kline Company and then went on to work for Mercer Scrap until his retirement.

Corky was most well-known for his skills on the golf course. He was named Club Champion at both Firestone Country Club in Akron and Trumbull Country Club and was a proud member of the Avalon Golf and Country Club. Most notably, Corky had 14 recorded holes-in-one.

Corky will be remembered by his wife of 23 years, Colleen (Holmes) Kline; his son, Caden Kline; sister, Leslie Ryder of Michigan; nephews, Jamie (Shauna) Ryder and Matthew Ryder and many friends.

Corky was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Kline.

Private arrangements for Corky have been entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

