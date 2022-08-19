HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” A. Marshall, age 96, of Howland, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Ohio Living Lake Vista.

He was born October 2, 1925, in Warren, the son of Glenn and Caroline Marshall.

He was a lifetime area resident. He attended St. Mary’s, East Junior High and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He also attended Youngstown State University.

While in high school, he had a Warren Tribune paper route and also worked at the Lordstown ordinance Depot.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in late September, 1943, and was sent to the Great Lakes Naval Training Station in Illinois. From there he was assigned to the USS O’Bannon (DD450) and served as a radio striker in the radio shack in the South Pacific during World War II.

At the end of the war with Japan, his ship escorted the USS Missouri into Tokyo Bay for the signing of the surrender papers.

He attained the rank of Seaman First Class and was honorably discharged from the Navy in March of 1946.

His decorations and citations included the Navy Presidential Unit Citation, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with 4-stars, World War II Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal with Asia Clasp, and Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Star.

The USS O’Bannon remained a part of Chuck’s life, where he served as president, historian and photographer. He had attended most of his ship’s reunions all over the United States.

He maintained numerous memberships with the United States Navy. He was a plank owner with the United States Navy Memorial and a lifetime charter member of the National WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. He was a contributor to the Trumbull County Veterans Memorial in downtown Warren.

After the war, he worked at Thomas Steel, where he served as a machinist apprenticeship and eventually joined the engineering department as a project engineer.

He retired from Thomas Steel in 1986 after 40 years. He was the treasurer for both the Thomas Steel Retirees Club and Warren Camera Club.

Chuck was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. He enjoyed photography, model train shows and watching Nascar racing. He was so proud of all his trains in his basement and was so happy to show them off to his family and friends. He was the go to guy for photos.

Chuck was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann (St. James Parish) where he served as an usher for many years.

Chuck married the former, Jean Gaughan on August 1, 1953 where they shared 67 years of marriage.

He is survived by his two sons, Thomas and his wife, Debbe of Leavittsburg,and David and his wife, Annette of Warren. He also has a sister, Joan Pecorelli of Warren He leaves two granddaughters, Lyndsey Marshall and Brooke Briscoe; a grandson, Brett Briscoe and four great-granddaughters, Lilyana, Adalyn, Emeri, and Mila.

Preceding him in death is his wife Jean, his son, William “Billy” and his brothers, Edwin and Donald.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel with a military service at the funeral home directly after the calling hours with Rev. Father Frantisek Katrinak presiding.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at The Ohio Living Lake Vista and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice for all their excellent care that they gave to Chuck.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday August 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.