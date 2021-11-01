Charles “Chow” Csehill, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chow” Csehill, 90, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 19, 1931, in Avella, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Anna Csehill.

Charles came to Warren in 1942 and was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where he lettered in baseball.

He retired from Warren Municipal Court as a bailiff after 31 years. He was also co-owner of the Superior Ideal Store on W. Market as a meatcutter for 18 years.

Charles was a member of St. John Orthodox Church in Warren.

He was a member of the American Legions #540 and the Barongs Club where he also played fast pitch softball for club.

He enjoyed going to casinos and racetracks.

Charles is survived by his nephew, John (Sondra) Csehill of Chicago; three nieces, Debbie Csehill of Warren, Joyce Cramer of Kailua, Hawaii and Kay Csehill and five great-nieces and nephews, Greg, Kristen, Allison, John and Dominique.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John “Moose”, George “Slim” and Michael Csehill; a sister, Mary Csehill; a sister-in-law, Tillie Marie Csehill; nephew, George Chris Csehill and a niece, Alexis Csehill.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Chow Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Brian Crivella, officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

