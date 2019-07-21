Charlene K. “Char Bear” Peterson, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene K. “Char Bear” Peterson, 74, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, of natural causes at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 4, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Steve and Rose Rulick.

She was a 1963 graduate of Howland High School. Charlene retired from Packard Electric as a tow motor operator after 30 years.

She previously worked at Martin Chevrolet as an office clerk.

Charlene was a member of Bolindale Christian Church and served as Decanis.

She had been in numerous bowling, golfing leagues and enjoyed gardening, watching T.V. especially Judge Judy and spending time with family.

Charlene is survived three sons, David (Heidi) Peterson of Peninsula, Roger (Michele) Peterson of Cortland and Jeffrey (Sarah) Peterson of The Woodlands, Texas; six grandchildren, Anna, Abigail, Sydney, Isabel, Jack and Jake Peterson; four brothers, Steve Rulick of Niles, James Rulick of Howland, Charlie (Donna) Rulick of Charlotte, North Carolina and Bill Rulick of Howland and three sisters, Jane (Nello) Colecchi of Southington, Floss (Joe) Zampedro of Lordstown and Rose (Rick) Green of Lake Milton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Irene Ritter and a sister-in-law, Judy Rulick.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, July 22, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor McCraken, officiating.

Entombment will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Charlene’s family.