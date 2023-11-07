MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene A. Pawlosky, 85, formerly of Niles passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 5, 2023 at Windsor House of O’Brien in Masury, Ohio after a long battle with cancer.

Charlene was born on February 14, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Charles and Margaret (Witzel) Kovach.

She was a 1956 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and went on to work as a line worker for General Electric, retiring at age 55.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Charlene worked part-time for a cleaning service. She loved painting, shopping and reading. She was an animal lover, she kept a meticulous home and loved to decorate. Most of all, Charlene loved her kids and grandkids. She loved hosting family get togethers and cherished the time she spent with those she loved. Charlene will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Charlene will always be remembered by her children, Charles (Chris) Pawlosky, Debra (William) Holbrook and Kenneth (Ardina) Pawlosky; grandchildren, Charles Pawlosky, Connor Pawlosky, Veronica (Theodore) Bellay, Ryan Richman, William Holbrook, Jr., Melanie Holbrook, Austin (Alanna) Holbrook, Tyler Holbrook and Keara Pawlosky; 21 great grandchildren and sisters, Margaret Steinbach and Rosemary Dundon.

Besides her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, John Pawlosky.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Charlene on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 12 Noon – 1:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

