Chandra E. Boyle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chandra E. Boyle, 46, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

She was born on May 3, 1973, in South Weymouth, Massachusetts. The daughter of Allan and Patricia Baker.

She had previously worked at Williams as a title abstractor.

Chandra was of the Christian Faith.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and spending time with her grandsons.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Boyle of Warren; her mother, Patricia Baker of Boardman; a son, Ryan (Teresa “Tessa” Butcher) Boyle of Warren; three grandsons, Jordan, Jacob and Leo; a brother, Christopher Baker of Worchester, Massachusetts; a sister, Michelle (Nicholas) Chamber of Gillette, Wyoming; nephews, Joseph and Jeremy Chambers and her cat, Tyson.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the family.

