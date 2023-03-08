LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by her family, Celia Dzanko, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Windsor House, Liberty Healthcare Center in Liberty.

Celia was born on June 14, 1944 in Cleveland. She was the eldest of three daughters and preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Josephine (nee, Marchese) Butanowicz.

Celia was a 1962 graduate of Hoben Dominican High School in Cleveland.

On October 27th, 1962, she married the love of her life, Mathew Dzanko, at St. Timothy Parish in Garfield Heights, Ohio.

Celia started working for Progressive Insurance Company in 1977 until her retirement in 2012. She began her career at Progressive as an underwriter for auto insurance. She also worked as a division auditor, tester and was in charge of managing an underwriting unit. She managed division testers before her final promotion as a Senior IT Application Specialist.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mathew, after 60 years of marriage and their cherished daughters, Loretta (David) Anderson of Cortland and Karen Dzanko of Cortland; grandchildren, McKayla (Matthew) Ragets, Ryan Leasure and Clairice (Claire) Leasure; sisters, Catherine (Dennis) Himler of Tinmath Colorado and Bernadette Taverna of The Villages, Florida; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Celia was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and was fondly remembered by her fellow parishioners and friends, devoting many hours of service to many ministries over her lifetime and helping many people in need. She is currently a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Celia enjoyed bowling, gardening, cooking, traveling to Las Vegas with her family and doting over her dog, Caesar. Above all, she will be profoundly missed and mostly remembered for spending time with her devoted husband, daughters, grandchildren and sister, Cathy.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio, with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Celia’s family would like to thank the medical and nursing staff at the Dialysis Center in Warren, St. Joseph Hospital in Warren and Liberty Healthcare Center in Liberty, for the kind and compassionate care she received during her final months.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.