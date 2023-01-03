WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Cecil F. Desai M.D., 76, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

Cecil was born February 1946, in Anand, Gujurat, India, the son of Franklin and Mukta (Chahan) Desai.

Cecil received his medical degree (M.D.) in India in 1974.

He came to the USA with his family in 1976 to practice pediatrics in New York City, where he received his certificate of American Academy of Pediatrics.

After leaving New York, he settled with his family in Warren, Ohio in 1979.

He started his medical practice and served the community as a pediatrician at his Parkman Road office in Warren, Ohio for 37 years, treating multiple generations of families.

After a successful medical career, he retired in 2015.

Cecil was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Vienna, Ohio. He committed his life to be God fearing with a strong faith in Jesus and had a passion for Bible study and fellowship.

Cecil was an avid reader since childhood and enjoyed traveling.

Dr. Desai is survived by his wife, Ravina Desai, whom he married May 10, 1973; two children, Renis (Parul) Desai of New Albany and Smruti (Lee) Padula of Howland; three grandchildren, Noah and Luke Desai and Aidan Padula; brother, Emmanuel (Sushma) Desai of Texas; sister Angela Desai of Warren and brother, Robin (Rita) Desai of Twinsburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, January 6, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Liberty Bible Church, 2111 Sodom Hutchings Road NE, Vienna, OH 44473, where a service will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Dr. Desai’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.