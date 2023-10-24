CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine (Lefter) Drossos, 95, of Cortland passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023.



Catherine was born on February 7, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of James and Christine Lefter.

Growing up in Warren, she was a graduate of Harding High School.



Besides being a proud mother, wife and homemaker, Catherine worked as an assembler for Trumbull Lamp (a division of GE) from where she retired.



Catherine enjoyed sitting outside with her sister, Anna and other family members, spending her time with her children, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers with Michael, nightly phone calls with Christina and pedicure trips and playing solitaire and gin rummy with Elaine. Catherine made sure anyone who entered her home had a good meal. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and those she loved. Catherine will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Catherine will always be remembered by her children, Christina (Plineth) Hinton of Temple, Georgia, Elaine (Ronald) Rogers of Kinsman and Michael Drossos of Temple, Georgia; grandson, Nathan Pernice; great-granddaughter, Leah Pernice; Goddaughter, Nicole Thompson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harry Drossos; granddaughter, Tami Pernice and siblings, Sam Lefter, Mary Kopelos and Anna DiGiacobbe.



Friends and family may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, at St. Demtrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481. The Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.



Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.



Arrangements are being handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Drossos family.

