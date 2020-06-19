Catherine “Kay” Marion, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Kay” Marion, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.



Catherine, daughter of Carmen and Maria Mazza, was born January 29, 1929, in Salerno, Italy.

After graduating from Niles McKinley High School, Catherine married her beloved husband of 67 years, Elmer Marion, on October 18, 1952.

Together, they owned Marion Tile and Carpeting for 37 years.

Catherine, a faithful and devoted Catholic, was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren. She enjoyed cooking and making homemade pasta and spending the winters in Florida with her family and friends. However, the thing Catherine cherished most in life was her family. Her commitment and love for her family was evident by all who knew her, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.



Catherine is survived by her husband Elmer; children Michael (Nickie) Marion of Niles and Marie (Michael) Jones of Cortland; a daughter-in-law Janice Marion of Girard; six grandchildren Christina (Rob) Drsek, Gina (Ryan) Sabol, Michael (Kelsey) Marion, Brittany (Paul) Cornelius, Lana Jones and Andrea (Josh) Shaffer; two great grandchildren Cole Drsek and Carter Cornelius; a brother Albert Mazza of Niles and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, a son Thomas Marion, and a sister Ann Angelo.



There will be a Rosary Service at 10:45 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. mass on Saturday, June 20 at St. Mary’s Church- 232 Seneca St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Calling hours will be held privately and she will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine’s name to St. Mary’s Restoration Fund- 232 Seneca St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.



Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi and Son Funeral Home.

