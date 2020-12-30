Catherine A. (Foley) Manusakis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine A. (Foley) Manusakis, 88, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Windsor House in Champion with her family at her side.

She was born March 20, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of William and Sarah Foley and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School class of 1950.

A member of Christ our King Church where she worked bingo for 30 years.

She was a poll worker in Trumbull County for many years.

Loved to spend time at her cottage at Ravine Camp on Lake Erie and camping at Pymatuning State Park for more than 17 years. Mountaineer was a place she loved to visit to play slots. She was an avid Notre Dame Football Fan. She loved a good poker game and spending time with her family and friends.

Catherine was very active with the Western Reserve Booster Club for many years as the secratery.

She leaves behind her children, Bill (Sherry) Manusakis, Kathy (Phil) Parks, Mary (Tom) Dobson and Susan (Mark) Kamer; a daughter-in-Law, Terri Manusakis; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Bertuzzi and Joan Galloway.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Catherine also lost the love her life her husband, Nicholas Manusakis, whom she married June 16, 1951 and paseed away February 28, 2013; her two sons, Edward Manusakis on October 11, 2020 and Nicholas “Nicky” Manusakis on May 29, 2011; a sister, Dorothy Hayden and a brother, Jack Foley.

Due to Covid 19 a private family service was held with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial was in all Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Catherine’s name to St. Mary’ s Church 232 Seneca St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements are by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

