Cassandra “Cassie” Gray, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra “Cassie” Gray, 34, of Warren passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, with her son, Otto Gray, 5, by her side.

Cassie was a wonderful, genuine and beautiful person. From the day she was born, she provided the world with laughter, fun, and excitement. Cassie’s loving and caring spirit will always be remembered. She truly radiated happiness and was everyone’s best friend. With the busiest of schedules, she still managed to find time for each person in her life. She could take a dull or rough moment and polish it for you. She made you feel special. She made you feel loved. Of all the gifts Cassie had, these were her greatest.

Cassie loved traveling, camping, nurturing plants, attending concerts, playing the ukulele, spending time with her family and friends and beekeeping with her husband, Lee. Her greatest passion of all was taking care of her two boys, Simon and Otto. Her sons were the light of her life.

Cassie is deeply missed by her loving husband, Lee Gray, whom she married October 2, 2016; their son, Simon Gray, and her mother, Cindy Nyako, whom she loved dearly. She leaves behind sisters; Erin Nash, Dawn Cobb, Heather Barr, Natasha (Matt) Natale and Holly (Bob) Ward. In addition, she will be missed by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pam & Gary Gray, sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Chris) Morrone; Megan (Justin) Grayham; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Cassie also leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues who she loved and adored like family.

Cassie was preceded in death by her father, William Barr, her stepfather, Donald Nyako, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

There will be a memorial visitation (calling hours) on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren. At 7:00 p.m., following the visitation, there will be a funeral service.

Service arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son memorial Chapel.

