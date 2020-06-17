Carolyn “Tootsie” Minotti, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn “Tootsie” Minotti, 79, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 6, 1940, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of William and Freida Wareham.

She was a 1958 graduate of Braceville High School, also a graduate of Beauty School.

Carolyn was owner and operator of Carol’s Beauty Salon for 25 years.

Carolyn was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, baking, boating, traveling camping and going to her class breakfast every third Tuesday of the month.

She is survived by her two children, Shari (Edward) Polomsky of Warren and Donald Minotti of Warren; four grandchildren, Sarah, Alexandria, Zachary (fiancée, Samantha) and Anthony (fiancée, Elyssa) and a great-granddaughter, Evalina.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Brent Minotti, whom she married May 12, 1962 and passed away January 10, 2010.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. with a service at 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carolyn’s name to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Avenue, East Cleveland, OH 44115.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.