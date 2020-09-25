Carol Toth, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Toth, 73, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Cortland Health Care.

She was born July 3, 1947, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Chester and Mary Pernice.

She was a 1965 graduate of Howland High school.

She was a beautician and homemaker.

She is survived by her husband Ronald of Warren three Children Donna, Rhonda and Ronald Jr, and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sisters Rita, Dr. Sue PHD, Laura, Louise Pernice and Mary Esther Mann.

There will be no calling hours or service cremation has taken place.

Family and friends may also visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Carol’s family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Toth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: