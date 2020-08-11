Carol S. Lazor, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol S. Lazor, 82, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born March 5, 1938 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Charles and Lucy Mozina.

She was a 1956 graduate of Champion High School and had worked at Ohio Lamp Division of GE and Gilette Country Place.

Carol was an amazing artist and added her unique style and flair to everything she put her hand to. She loved to sing. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. She loved her dogs and she absolutely loved her family.

She is survived by her children, Charles “Chuck” Lazor of Warren, David (Danielle) Lazor of Liberty, Daniel “Danny” (Kathy) Lazor of Boardman and Christopher “Chris” (Wendy) Lazor of Uniontown; three beautiful granddaughters, Diandra, Daelyn and Anne Lazor and twin sisters, Delores (Ben) Mozina-Apple and Donna Mozina, both of Lakewood, Colorado.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve A. Lazor whom she married June 6, 1959 and sister, Joyce “Joy” Valero.

Private services will be held. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol’s name to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road NW, Warren, OH 44483 where she was a member.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.perterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, share a favorite memory of Carol and send condolences to her family

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

