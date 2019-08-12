Carol (Romanelli) Toboz, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol (Romanelli) Toboz, 86, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 29, 1932, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter Nicola and Teresa Romanelli.

She was a graduate of Brownsville High School and received a degree in nursing from Southside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Carol came to Warren in 1971.

She retired as the head of central supply at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren. She previously worked at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Carol was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

She enjoyed boating, golfing and watching football and baseball on TV.

She is survived by her husband, David Toboz, Jr., the love of her life, whom she married June 29, 1972; a stepdaughter, Noel (Michael) Henderson of Plano, Texas; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Desport; two nephews, Carl (Beverly) Romanelli and Nicholas (Doreen) Desport; three nieces, Connie Pennsavecchia, Connie Ann Romanelli and Sandra Desport; four great-nieces and nephews and eight great-great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Patsy, Pete, Carlo, Tony and Nick Romanelli; a sister, Mary Ann Romanelli and two brothers-in-law, Donald and William Toboz.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Carol’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

