WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol M. Binko, 86 of Warren, passed away on Sunday evening, August 13, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Carol was born on April 24, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Russell and Eva Marie (Anderson) Lloyd.

Carol was a 1955 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Carol worked as an architectural secretary for Arthur F. Seidels and in 1983 she returned to working as a fiscal coordinator for Senior Right Advocacy.

In addition to her work and being a proud homemaker, Carol enjoyed playing bridge and cherished the trips she took with her family to Florida, Hilton Head, Las Vegas and California.

She and her family were parishioners of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Carol will always be remembered by her husband of 59 years, Gene Binko of Warren; daughter, Cathy (Chris) Morris of Powell; sons, Stephen Binko of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Mark (Danyelle) Binko of Westfield, Indiana; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Stephanie Morris and Carter and Colin Binko; nieces, Tina (Rick) Lageson and Kim (Nick) Rohm and many cousins.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Lloyd.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Carol on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, where a funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the Warren Family Mission, P.O. Box 311 Warren, OH 44482.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.