Carol J. (Huffman) Lorello, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. (Huffman) Lorello, 73, of Niles, passed away Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Carol was born on April 17, 1948, the daughter of Lawrence and Mildred (LaClave) Huffman.

Carol graduated from Lordstown High School in 1966, where she was a cheerleader.

She went on to graduate from the Mcklveen & Long School of Cosmetology.

She retired as beautician after an extensive career at various beauty salons in the area.

Besides working and being a proud homemaker, Carol enjoyed golfing, working on puzzles, going to casinos, traveling, planting flowers and feeding the birds. She was also an avid Ohio Sports fan, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Most of all, Carol loved to gather together with her family. Her presence will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carol is survived by her husband of 19 years, Albert “Al” Lorello, whom she married in 2002 on the Indian River in Jensen Beach, Florida; son, Mario (Michelle) Vannelli of Niles; step children, Michael (Tiffin) Lorello of Toledo and Todd Lorello of Jensen Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Adam, Ella, Kristina, Sarah, Gannon and Grayson; sister-in-law, Karen Loprire of Long Island, New York and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by two brother, Robert and Ronald Huffman and a sister, Carolyn Huffman.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Carol on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

