WARREN, Ohio (MyVAlleyTributes) – Carol J. Drabek, 84, passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Carol was born on July 10, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Helen (Lulek) Drabek.

Carol was a 1956 graduate of Champion High School and went on to earn two separate Bachelor’s Degrees from Kent State University; the first, a Bachelor’s of Arts in 1962 and the second, a Bachelor’s of Science and Education in 1968.

Carol took her experience and education to Cleveland, where she worked for Cuyahoga County Social Services for 42 years.

While living in Cleveland, Carol was a season ticket holder for the Cleveland Orchestra and Playhouse. When she returned home to Warren, she was a devoted parishioner of St. William’s Church as a member of the women’s guild. She was also a member of the Warren Music Club. Carol’s favorite pastime was reading and could spend hours enjoying a good book.

Carol will always be remembered by her brother, E. Jerome (Mary Ann) Drabek of Warren; nieces, Melissa (Brian) deSilva and Amy Drabek; nephew, Michael (Jennifer) Drabek; great-nephews, Michael and Brandon Drabek and many close cousins.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Carol on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave NW. Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Balash presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol’s name to St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave NW. Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements were entrusted to Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

