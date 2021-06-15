Carol B. Massucci, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol B. Massucci, age 83, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Carol was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 6, 1937 to John and Mary (Fekete) Dubray.

She was a 1956 graduate of Saint Joseph Academy in Cleveland, Ohio.

On March 28, 1992, Carol married Ronald Massucci whom she loved with all her heart.

Carol worked for the Trumbull County Children Services Board in Warren for 25 years and retired in 1998 to devote her time to her family.

Throughout her life Carol had one mission and that was to love and take care of her family and friends. She was the person you could count on to be there whenever you needed her. She loved her husband, all their children and grandchildren, family and friends with a passion that went above and beyond. She was a true giving person with a heart of gold and had great faith in Jesus Christ.

Carol will be so sadly missed by her loving husband, Ron, who will cherish the many memories of dancing the night away with his beautiful wife. Carol leaves three daughters, Sheryl (Terrance) Petrie, Laurie Pesarchick and Hally (Brian) Abruzzi, from her first marriage and three loving children, Brett (Jocelyn) Massucci, Brian (Kimberly) Massucci and Renee Massucci (Brian Pietras), brought to her through her marriage to Ron. Grandma Carol will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Kayla (Nathan) Blankenship, Matthew Petrie, Michael Massucci, Anthony Massucci, Sabrina Abruzzi and Alyssa Massucci. Carol also leaves behind two brothers, Raymond (Coletta) Dubray and Gilbert Dubray, whom she loved beyond measure and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-laws and many, many good friends. Carol was considered a second mother, favorite aunt and cousin by those who loved her.

Carol was preceded in death by her devoted parents; her much loved brother, John Dubray and his wife Pat and dear sister-in-law, Patricia Dubray.

The family wants to express their sincere thanks to the wonderful caregivers at home, especially Heather Jakubec and Yvonne Gabel who Carol thought of as her daughters and then finally those at the Cleveland Clinic for taking good care of Carol through her final days. The love and care they extended to Carol and the family through this difficult time will never be forgotten.

Please join the family in celebrating Carol’s life at the Peter Rossi & Son Funeral Home of Warren on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning, June 18, 2021.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Site.

Carol’s final resting place will be at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery, in Warren, Ohio.

