WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella Marie Hicks, 86, of Cortland, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 28, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley Howland.

Carmella was born on August 17, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Myron and Rose (Vennitti) D’Andrea.

She was a 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to work as a merchandiser for American Greeting Company for over 10 years and then worked at Walmart.

Outside of work, Carmella could be found reading one of her many favorite novels, playing cards with friends family or baking one of her famous nut rolls.

Most of all, Carmella cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her loving presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carmella will always be remembered by her daughters, Carla (Mark) Governor of Cortland and Natalie (Richard) Challenger of Mt. Dora, Florida; grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Allen, Jenna Governor and Alexandra (Elliott) Challenger-Messer, Lydia, Evan and Emma Challenger; great–grandchildren, Dylan, Peyton and Jake Allen and Ivy George; sisters, Marian Martini and Judith Nicastro and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents; Carmella was preceded in death by her husband, Junior “Carlos” Hicks; daughter, Lori Hicks Arnal and brothers-in-law, Albert Martini and Virgil Nicastro.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Carmella on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at the church at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ryan Furlong presiding.

A private entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 4441 OR to Hospice of the Valley, 7676 Market St Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.peterossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carmella Marie Hicks, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.