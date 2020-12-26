Carmela R. Mariano, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela R. Mariano, 100, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

She was born on February 11, 1920, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Nicola Racco and Pasqua Mascio Racco.

Carmela married James J. Mariano on January 24, 1946, at St. Mary’s Church, Warren. They shared 72 years together before his death in November 2018. She and Jim both lived to celebrate their 100th birthdays! She claimed that their longevity was due to ‘good Italian cooking.’

She valued her role as a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. She passed on this love of cooking to her family. Gardening was her passion and she was extremely proud of her roses. Every spring, she started all of her tomatoes and peppers from seeds.

Carmela was a member of the former St. Joseph’s Church, now St. John Paul II Parish, the Cinquanta Club and the Mahoning Valley Chapter of the Ex POWs.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Bill) Jackson of Sterling Heights, Michigan and James (Sophie) Mariano of Chula Vista, California; two granddaughters, Jennifer Jackson of Oak Park, Michigan and Michelina Mariano of Imperial Beach, California; one great-grandchild, Jonathan and two brothers, Nick Racco of Alliance and Joseph Racco of Ravenna.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Alfred, Arthur, Gino, Vincent and sister, Lenora Racco Orr.

A private family service will be held.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of JesusVilla Maria Teresa, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

