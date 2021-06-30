Carmela “Carm” Cerimele, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela “Carm” Cerimele 92, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Community Skilled Nursing Home.

Carmela was born April 12, 1929, in Hooverville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James and Frances Carbone.

Carmela came to Warren in 1936 and was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired as the bookkeeper for Allen’s Bakery and Quaker Steak & Lube.

Carmela was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed painting ceramics, floral arrangements, shopping, playing volleyball and landscaping.

Carmela will be missed by her two daughters, Lorraine Cerimele and Tammy Cerimele, both of Warren.

Carmela was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Cerimele; a daughter, Nancy Cerimele; three brothers, Anthony, Vincent “James” and Louis Carbone and four sisters, Josephine Ramos, Isabell Mundo, Antoinette “Toni” Mancino and Agnes Heard.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Carmela on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. Funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Rev. Christopher Cicero.

A private burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

