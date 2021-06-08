Carlo Leopoldo “Carl” DiCarlo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Leopoldo “Carl” DiCarlo, 90, passed away peacefully, filled with the love of his family, on the morning of Monday, June 7, 2021.

Carl was born on October 26, 1930, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the only child of Mario A. DiCarlo and Elizabeth Novelli DiCarlo.

He attended St. Francis Catholic Elementary School, where he learned to speak English, as only Italian was spoken in the home and neighborhood. His family moved to Warren when he was 14. He attended St. Mary’s High School, where he was captain of the football team. He graduated in 1950.

Carl was a Korean War veteran with the U.S. Navy, having proudly served his country from August 1930 to June 1954. Many of his greatest adventures occurred while serving aboard the aircraft carriers USS Moneterey, USS Mindora and USS Wasp. Travels aboard theses ships took him to Naples, Italy, the Suez Canal, the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and South Korea. Carl was the recipient of the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He was honorably discharged on June 7, 1954.

Carl married Mary Jo Loria on April 7, 1956. They shared 57 years of devotion in their marriage before her passing on June 4, 2013. They moved to New Haven, Connecticut so that Carl could use his Navy GI Bill to attend the original and famed Culinary Institute of America. He graduated first in his class and set out to begin his career in the culinary trade in Pompano Beach, Florida. After a few years, the Di Carlo’s returned home to Warren.

Carl opened the Warren Pastry Shop on Youngstown Road and then moved the business to Parkman Road NW. He took on a baking business partner, Andy Teringo and renamed the bakery. There were never any strangers at the back door of An-Di Pastries, as our city’s police, firefighters and workers enjoyed coffee, a donut and friendly banter with Carl and Andy throughout the night and into the morning. Carl was known for his elaborate wedding cakes and he gifted many of them to family members on their special day. An-Di Pastries was often noted as a first work experience on the resumes of many young family member and friends.

Carl believed in service to other and was deep in his Catholic faith with a special devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Sts. Peter and Paul Home and School Association, the West Warren Lions Club, and a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Church. He volunteered with Hospice of the Valley when he was in his early 80s.

Carl’s strong work ethic has been an inspiration for his family. He always reminded them of the phrase “no work, no eat” and continued to provide for his wife until his official retirement at the age of 79 years, 11 months. He last worked in a security position at the truck gate of Delphi Packard.

Carl was a family man and most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very proud to be their Papa D.

Carl is survived by his daughters, Mary Jo (John) Altobelli of Howland and Jamie (James E. Litz) DiCarlo-Litz of Southington; grandchildren, Brian (Jade) Barton, Kevin Barton, Joseph (fiancée, Kelley Malone) Burkey and Gina (Matthew Kohuth II) Burkey and great-grandchildren, Landon John, Nina Marie, Alex Carlo, Freya Monroe and baby boy Burkey, expected in September. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Evelena Barbutes of Colleyville, Texas and brother-in-law, Bob Stanko of Northport, Florida.

A beautiful reunion was held in Heaven when Carl rejoined his wife; parents; in-laws, Joseph and Katherine Loria; sister-in-law, Nancy Stanko and his beloved relatives from the Cappella, Corradi, Novelli and DiCarlo families.

The family would like to extend our deep appreciation and thanks to Dienna Landis, CNP, Lisa, RN, Connie, LPN Dr. Robert Angelo of Youngstown and Warren VA Clinics and Drs. Keith Black and Robert Bisel of St. Joseph’s Hospital. Your care and compassion will always be remembered. Thank you also to nurses Eve, Sara and Barbara, Carl’s aide at Washington Square and the Bella Care Hospice Staff. Your loving skill and kindness were a blessing.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish- St. James Site with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding. Military Honors will follow at the church.

Per Carl’s wishes, cremation will take place following his services.

There will be a burial at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Carl’s name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

