WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Bario, 50, of Warren passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence.

He was born June 13, 1972, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena (Mariani) Bario.

Carlo came to the USA in 1976 and was a 1990 graduate of Howland High School.

Carlo was a self-employed carpenter for the last five years.

He enjoyed many things and had a profound sense of adventure. He was proud of being a Marine, being Italian, but proudest of being a dad and grandpa.

Besides his love for his family and many, many friends, Carlo had a passion for hiking, dancing, music, cooking and took any opportunity to create with his hands. Above all, he loved making people smile and laugh. No one who met Carlo ever forgot his infectious smile and bright, exuberant personality. He was truly one of a kind.

Carlo served in U.S. Marines as an infantry rifleman, notably during the Somali Conflict.

Carlo will be missed by his parents of Warren, two children, Teresa (David) Bario-Walters of Cuyahoga Falls, and Antonia Bario of Cuyahoga Falls; a grandchild, Winnie Walters; a brother, John (Danielle) Bario of Birmingham, Alabama; a sister, Teresa (Michael) Humm of Bonita Springs, Florida; three nieces, Krystin Georgalas, Giovanna Bario and Nicoletta Bario and his former spouse, Susan Bario.

A service will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, with Fr. William Rupp officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Carlo’s name to Veteran’s Haven-Family and Community Service Inc.

