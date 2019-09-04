Calvin R. Gilbert, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin R. “Cal” Gilbert, 69, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 peacefully at home with his loving family by his side.

Cal will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his positive attitude and sense of humor. He loved to joke, laugh and spend time with his family. He was very handy and always had a project to work on, a passion he passed on to his sons.

He was born October 5, 1949, in Warren, the son of Calvin and Georgia (Marsh) Gilbert and was a lifelong area resident.

Cal was a 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and then went on to become a journeyman electrician through IBEW Local 573.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Cal had many interests throughout his life. He enjoyed cooking, canning hot peppers, doing crossword puzzles with his mom and being outdoors swimming and boating at Chautauqua Lake. He also enjoyed classic cars; especially corvettes.

Cal leaves behind his loving wife of over 45 years, Joanne (Furniss) Gilbert, whom he married July 6, 1974 at Blessed Sacrament Church; his mother, Georgia Gilbert of Warren; his sister, Marsha Gilbert Pressly of Howland; two sons, Chris (Sara) Gilbert of Champion and Kenny (Sabrina) Gilbert of Columbus; a granddaughter, Giuliana “GiGi” Gilbert; his mother-in-law, Rosemary Furniss of Warren and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and father-in-law, Ken Furniss.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating.

On behalf of Cal’s family, they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all the caregivers for their help and support throughout this difficult time and a special thanks to Kristy for all the extra love, time and attention.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cal’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Cal’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.