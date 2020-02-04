Bruno M. Carioti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruno M. Carioti, 93, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home of extended illness with his family by his side.

He was born September 22, 1926, in St. Andrea, Italy, the son of Joseph and Caterina Carioti.

He came to Warren in 1946 and retired as the co-owner and operator, with his brother, of Carioti Brothers Custom Tailor Shop on E. Market Street in Downtown Warren after five years; previously was co-owner with his brother, Vince for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren, SOI Lodge 806 and was Vice President for numerous years.

He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, reading and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Antoinette Carioti whom he married September 28, 1958; two sons, Perry (Robin) Carioti of Howland and Michael Carioti of Canton; two grandchildren, Joseph and Anthony Carioti; three sisters-in-law, Bruna (James) Kistler of Howland, Gilda Tomassi of Howland and Marisa Abruzzo of Toronto, Canada and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Vincent Carioti and two brothers-in-law, Fred Tomassi and Tony Abruzzo.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Francis Katinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bruno’s name to Buckeye Hospice, 3379 S. Main Street, # A & B, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Buckeye Hospice for their tireless work and dedication to Bruno.

