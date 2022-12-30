CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brianna “Brie Marie” Heib, 34, passed away on Friday evening, December 23, 2022, at her parent’s home in Champion after a courageous battle with cancer. Although cancer took her early in life, she stayed strong and positive until the end.

Brie was born on December 18, 1988 in Sandusky, Ohio.

She was a 2007 graduate of Champion High School, where she was a member of the band.

Brie was extraordinarily bright and excelled in language. After spending much of 2005 and 2006 as a foreign exchange student in Slovakia, she became proficient in the Slovak language, as well as, many other European languages. Brie was also proficient in American Sign Language and enjoyed signing. One of her final moments was signing the song, “Silent Night,” as she was serenaded by the Knights of Columbus, Council 7491.

Brie was a faith-filled Christian who loved her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Brie will always be remembered by her parents, John and Patricia (Liepold) Heib of Champion Township; fiancé, Christopher Scott of Ravenna; uncles, Don (Gerry) Liepold of Occidental, California and Jack (Patty) Liepold of Champion Township; aunts, Cathy (Brian) Humphrey of Mentor and Linda Ragan of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Stephanie, Phil, Carrie, Joe, Jeff, Jon and Jenny; Brie’s birth family of Willard, Ohio; a foreign exchange student sister, Daniela (Tom) Gianneshi of England and their new baby, Leo and two canine companions, Miku and Midget.

Brie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Helen Liepold; paternal grandparents, Charles “Gib” and Edna Heib and an uncle, Joe Ragan.

Family and friends may call and pay tribute to Brie on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Balash presiding and Rev. Andy Torma, NSC concelebrating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

Brie’s family would like to thank Traditions Health Hospice Care and for their compassionate care during Brie’s final days.

Family and friends may visit peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Brie’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.