Brian D. Bertleff, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian David Bertleff, Jr., beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

He was 17 a senior in high school. Brian was born in Warren, Ohio, his hometown, on March 25, 2003 to Jessica A. Rader and Brian D. Bertleff Sr. He grew up in the vicinity and recently for the last 3 years resided in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Brian enjoyed being on his schools wrestling team, playing video games, listening to music, watching Netflix, camping and outdoor activities and hanging out with friends. His favorite thing to do though was be around his family, especially be at his Grandma Tina and Grandma Jeanne’s house.

Brian was the most suborn and hardheaded person you could have met and a firm believer that everyone should live their life to the fullest. Brian was and always will be engulfed in a forcefield of love from his family, he has an entire army right beside him.

He is survived by both his mother, Jessica (of Texas) and father Brian, Sr. (of Virginia); his grandparents, Jeanne R. (of Leavittsburg), Donnie K. (of Leavittsburg) and Tina and Earl J. (of Austintown); two great-grandmothers; two aunts; three uncles and seven cousins, all of whom loved him so deeply.

He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandfather, Marvin B. (of Warren) and maternal grandfather, Thomas R. (of Warren)

This tragedy has brought all of us to a very dark place, to some of us an unknown place where we are trying to find some kind of light to get by but we are all in it together to encourage and guide one another. We will get through it together because that’s what Brian would want us to do.

Private Family calling hours and service were held Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44484 with Pastor Jeff Duty officiating.

Burial was in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

