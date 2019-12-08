Brenda S. Groth, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda S. Groth, 77, of Canfield, was called to eternal life on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 at Sunrise of Poland.

Brenda was born on January 16, 1942 in Ivanhoe, Virginia, a daughter of the late Earl and Thelma Alley.

She graduated from Jefferson Area High School in Ashtabula County.

Thomas A. Groth, her husband of 28 years, and she were married on July 6, 1991.

Brenda was the secretary at Jefferson Area Junior High School. She then was employed by Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Ohio and became a Senior Sales Consultant when it became Medical Mutual of Ohio.

Brenda received numerous awards during her 38 years with Medical Mutual in the Cleveland, Columbus and Youngstown offices. Many in Ohio are still benefiting from Health Plans that she administered.

Brenda, nicknamed “Cricket” by her father, was a devoted wife and mother, dedicated to her family, always giving, laughing and with a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and decorating their home for all seasons especially at Christmas. She enjoyed planning birthday pool parties for her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and spent many hours baking with her Goddaughter, Gabrielle. She also enjoyed her longtime 70-year friendship with Nancy Doherty.

In retirement, Brenda’s passion was for all of her cats that she fostered, took care of and provided a good, safe home so that they could enjoy their lives.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by a sister, Carole Janet Alley and a brother, Leon Alley.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Vicki and husband James Sockman; grandchildren, Jesse, Sidney and our Michael to whom she was a devoted “Mema”; sisters, Diana Breedlove, Cheryl and husband Jim Hommes and many nieces and nephews in addition to great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Canfield, Ohio on Monday, December 9, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by graveside services at All Souls Cemetery.

Brenda’s family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at Sunrise of Poland, Windsor House at Canfield and Hospice of the Valley for their quality, sensitive care of Brenda during these past few months.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road North East in Warren.

